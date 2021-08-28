Switzerland invested over $ 27 bn in Kazakhstan economy

Images | Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan received the chairman of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation Andreas Aebi, the Akorda press service reports.

The chairman of the National Council (lower house) of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation, Andreas Aebi, is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Tokayev noted the high innovative potential of Switzerland in industry, green economy, agriculture and finance.

In this regard, the readiness of the Kazakh side was expressed to implement new large projects in non-resource sectors with the involvement of Swiss capital and technologies. The President believes this will help to strengthen the already strong positions of Swiss business in the economy of Kazakhstan.

Switzerland is currently among major investors in Kazakhstan, having invested over $ 27 billion in the domestic economy since 2005. Such large Swiss companies as Glencore Xstrata, ABB, Philipp Morris, Rieter, Schindler, Bьhler, Leica, Nestlй, Roche, Novartis, Syngenta, Ammann Group and many others are working in our country.

Switzerland maintains significant positions in the ranking of the leading trade partners of Kazakhstan, taking 11th place in 2020 with an indicator of trade turnover of $1.7 billion.

The President said that close political contacts contribute to the successful development of Kazakh-Swiss relations. In this regard, he noted with satisfaction the results of the recent substantive negotiations with the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.

To continue the active dialogue, he expressed his readiness to hold the next summit at the end of November this year.

For his part, A. Aebi positively assessed the current development of bilateral cooperation too, expressing readiness to assist in strengthening it through inter-parliamentary interaction. In this regard, an agreement was reached to intensify the work of the inter-parliamentary cooperation group Kazakhstan - Switzerland.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and expressed deep concern over the tense military-political and humanitarian situation in this country.

Tokayev condemned the brutal terrorist act at the Kabul international airport on August 26, stressing the need to further increase the efforts of the world community to counter the terrorist threat, stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, and strengthen peace and security in the Central Asian region.













