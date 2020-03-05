Система Orphus

Syria reopens Aleppo airport after nearly 8-year closure

20.02.2020, 17:58 3214
Syria’s government reopened Aleppo’s airport Wednesday after nearly an eight-year closure.
 
The move came after regime forces, backed by Russian troops, retook control of Aleppo’s countryside from rebels earlier this week, in the northwest of the war-ravaged country.
 
 
