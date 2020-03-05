Syria reopens Aleppo airport after nearly 8-year closure

Syria’s government reopened Aleppo’s airport Wednesday after nearly an eight-year closure.

The move came after regime forces, backed by Russian troops, retook control of Aleppo’s countryside from rebels earlier this week, in the northwest of the war-ravaged country.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.