Thailand launches online service to secure visas

From 14 February 2019, Thailand will launch the E-VOA (e-Visa On Arrival) service to secure visas to some countries, including Kazakhstan.
According to a press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, this service will enable to considerably reduce the filling, verification and waiting time at the airport. One can secure a visa on https://thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com, not more than 30 days before and not later than 24 hours before entering the country.
E-VOA service users can departure at one of the four main international airports of Thailand: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport. The service will available at other Thai airports by the end of 2019.
Source: BNews.kz
