Thailand launches online service to secure visas

From 14 February 2019, Thailand will launch the E-VOA (e-Visa On Arrival) service to secure visas to some countries, including Kazakhstan.

According to a press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, this service will enable to considerably reduce the filling, verification and waiting time at the airport. One can secure a visa on https://thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com , not more than 30 days before and not later than 24 hours before entering the country.

E-VOA service users can departure at one of the four main international airports of Thailand: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport. The service will available at other Thai airports by the end of 2019.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.