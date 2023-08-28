24.08.2023, 12:51 21661
The first meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the SCO Member States held in Almaty
The meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The National Coordinators discussed a wide range of issues on the implementation of adopted and preparation of new decisions of the Council of Heads of State, Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions, during the event the drafts of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, the SCO Initiative "On world unity for a just peace and harmony" and the Concept for improving the activities of the SCO were presented.
The National Coordinator of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Murat Mukushev on opening the meeting said that Kazakhstan's chairmanship in SCO is aimed at giving a new impetus to the development of the SCO and strengthening the traditionally strong ties of friendship between its member states. He stressed that one of the main tasks of the Organization for the coming period will be the development of effective solutions to the problems of the regional and international agenda.
The parties also discussed the topic of reforming the SCO, issues of expanding the Organization, deepening interaction with observer states, SCO partners in dialogue and international organizations.
The SCO Action Plan for 2024 was considered. The main attention was paid to the preparation of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States (Kyrgyzstan, October 25-26, 2023).
26.08.2023, 09:47 11536
Prospects of cooperation with USAID discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Anjali Kaur, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and USAID, issues of regional trade, renewable energy and climate change, as well as interaction between KazAID and USAID.
The American side reaffirmed its support for the political and socio-economic reforms’ implementation by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as USAID’s commitment to continue carrying out programs and projects in the fields of healthcare, rule of law, economic diversification, energy, environment etc.
For reference: Since 1992, USAID has implemented numerous projects in Kazakhstan, covering a wide range of areas, incl. diversification of economy, energy sector, ecology, healthcare, rule of law, etc.
25.08.2023, 20:43 11766
Kazakhstan and Brazil expand trade and investment relations
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov during his working visit to Brazil took part in the round table on the topic: "Brazil-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities" for representatives of business circles and economic associations. The event was attended by a number of Brazilian companies, including the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CNC), the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Association of Fruit Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas), the Confederation of Agricultural Producers and Livestock Breeders (CNA), the Association of Beef Exporters (ABIEC), the Embraer aircraft manufacturer, the food Minerva foods, mining company Vale, etc., press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Brazil in cooperation with the Investment Promotion Agency "InvestSP" and the Administration of the State of Sao Paulo.
An exchange of views on issues of increasing the supply of goods from Kazakhstan to Brazil took place during the meeting. Representatives of Kazakh companies made presentations and discussed the possibilities of further cooperation with Brazilian companies. The presentation of the representative of Kazakh Invest NC JSC Galymzhan Mataev on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, diversification of transport routes and supply chains has attracted great interest of participants. At the end of the round table Kazakh Invest NC JSC and the Brazilian Association of Economic Lawyers BGI Brazil signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.
In addition, Kairat Umarov held a meeting with the Vice President of the National Industrial Confederation (CNI) Gilberto Petri and discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the second meeting of the Kazakh-Brazilian Business Council, held in Astana on April 13 this year. The Brazilian side also presented a number of new projects that may be of some interest to Kazakh companies.
At the end of his visit, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Sao Paulo. The event was attended by representatives of state bodies, political, civil and business circles of Brazil, as well as by local media.
24.08.2023, 20:59 21546
Santiago hosted the 3rd round of Kazakh-Chilean political consultations
The third round of Kazakh-Chilean political consultations was held in the capital of Chile under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Kairat Umarov and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Gloria Fuente, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile, and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations.
Particular attention was paid to the importance of organizing high-level bilateral visits and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties. The participants of the talks highly appreciated the creation of the Kazakhstan-Chile Friendship Society last year, whose activities are aimed at expanding cultural and academic exchange.
An exchange of views on the key issues on the global agenda and interaction on multilateral platforms took place. The Parties emphasized the perspectives of developing contacts with the Pacific Alliance, one of the founders of which is Chile, as well as active interaction within the OECD.
On the trade, economic and investment track of cooperation, the parties discussed issues of attracting foreign investors, government measures to modernize the economy and protection of foreign investors. In this regard, the plans of the Chilean company "ME Elecmetal" to implement an investment project in the Republic of Kazakhstan were positively appreciated.
23.08.2023, 20:01 29091
Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov arrived in Argentina on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kairat Umarov took part in the fourth round of political consultations in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Argentina. The Argentine delegation was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Ambassador Pablo Tettamanti.
During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the key issues on the global agenda and multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations. The meeting participants agreed to further strengthen and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through exchange mutual visits and conducting joint events.
Also during the visit, there was a meeting with a well-known economist, former Secretary of State for Foreign Trade of Brazil and Director of the international company "BMJ" Welber Barral. They discussed a wide range of issues of the world economy, integration processes in South America and prospects for expanding areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Latin American region.
Particular attention was paid to the issues of deepening cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation with Argentina, in particular with the region of Rosario, during the meeting of Kairat Umarov with the Director of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Rosario - the Ambassador of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Irina Vagner and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Rosario Gustavo Gutierrez.
At the end of his working visit to Argentina, Kairat Umarov participated in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Buenos Aires and the raising of the flag of Kazakhstan on its building. The event was attended by the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Claudio Giacomino, representatives of the political, civil and business circles of the host country, as well as by local media.
The opening of a representative office of our country in Buenos Aires will give a powerful impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation and will help to protect the rights and interests of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Argentina. It should be noted that Buenos Aires has a powerful economic, scientific and technical potential. There are the leading companies of the light industry, oil and gas production, energy and machine-building industry of the country in this consular district.
23.08.2023, 19:52 29186
Kazakh Foreign Minister meets with Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs senator Gary Peters, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including energy security, diversification of transport routes, mutual trade and investment cooperation.
Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan noted with satisfaction the development of Kazakh-American cooperation within enhanced strategic partnership, declaring readiness for further intensification of the full range of relations.
U.S. senator praised the ongoing political and economic reforms in our country under the leadership of the Head of State, expressing readiness for further cooperation in ensuring the rule of law, strengthening democracy and developing civil society.
As part of the visit program in Astana, senator was received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He is also scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov.
For reference: Gary Peters is U.S. senator from Michigan, a member of the Democratic Party. He is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, the Senate's top oversight committee that oversees the Department of Homeland Security. Gary Peters is also a member of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the Appropriations Committee.
22.08.2023, 21:10 29391
Kazakhstan and European Union strengthen cooperation in bilateral and regional formats
The meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko with the delegation of the European Parliament (EP) headed by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) David McAllister has marked another step in strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union on a bilateral basis and in the regional aspect, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the meeting was also attended by AFET Committee Vice-Chair Željana Zovko (Croatia), MEPs Gheorghe-Vlad Nistor (Romania), Klemen Grošelj (Slovenia), Karsten Lucke (Germany), Juozas Olekas (Lithuania), Manolis Kefalogiannis (Greece) and political advisors from leading party groups in the European Parliament.
The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the political, trade and economic spheres within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, interaction in the sectors of energy, transport and logistics, including the development of the Middle Corridor. They also discussed new promising niches, such as critical raw materials and "green" hydrogen.
The Deputy Minister emphasized the significance of initiating official consultations on visa facilitation for citizens of our country, a step that would foster closer ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory in inter-parliamentary relations. "The European Parliament can play a more significant role in advancing diverse interactions between Kazakhstan and the EU, while supporting our efforts to enhance regional cooperation in Central Asia," stated Roman Vassilenko.
In turn, David McAllister praised the current state of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU, and welcomed the regular and intensive interaction between the parties on priority areas of bilateral and regional cooperation. "Kazakhstan stands as a reliable and stable partner of the European Union in the region, acting as a gateway to broader Asian area. Central Asia matters to Europe. And Europe matters to Central Asia," stated the European politician.
The parties also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.
For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan's foreign trade and investment.
At the end of 2022, trade turnover between the parties amounted to 39.9 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than the previous year. During the first 6 months of 2023 the volume of trade increased by 0.3% and exceeded 20 billion US dollars.
Direct investments from the European Union into Kazakhstan's economy rose by 23%, reaching a 10-year record of 12.5 billion US dollars.
21.08.2023, 10:33 36611
Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with the founder and chairman of the largest logistics company of Pakistan "TCS Logistics Private Limited" Khalid Nawaz Awan in Astana, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The parties discussed the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan spoke about the work carried out by Kazakhstan to diversify trade and economic routes in the direction of southern ports. He stressed that the issues of transportation of export/import products to/through Pakistan are relevant and currently have the highest priority.
In turn, H. Aven informed about the activities of the company he manages, shared best practices in the transport and logistics industry and expressed interest in establishing a partnership with Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed hope for fruitful bilateral cooperation.
18.08.2023, 22:30 50206
Enhancing cooperation with the United Nations was discussed in Almaty
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited the "UN Plaza" - the UN building in Almaty, where he met with the heads of representative offices of the UN agencies accredited in Kazakhstan. Head of the Foreign Ministry congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the UN presence in Kazakhstan, and stressed the high level of interaction between our country and the Organization during the given period, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Noting the position of Kazakhstan on the importance of developing multilateral partnership, Minister stated that "Kazakhstan is committed to continuing a balanced multi-vector pragmatic foreign policy with an emphasis on preventing current geopolitical fragmentation of the international community".
Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. "Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region. I am confident that this Centre will become a catalyst for achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the entire region", - the Minister noted.
Given the fact that the UN agencies based in Almaty hold a regional mandate, the parties discussed regional cooperation issues within the Organization, as well as project activities on topical issues facing the Central Asian region.
In turn, the UN representatives informed on current activities of the Organization’s structures and priorities of its development. They reported their readiness to assist Kazakhstan’s Government to ensure sustainable development both at the regional and country levels.
For reference: The official inauguration of the "UN Plaza" building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. To date, 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people are located in the UN building in Almaty.
