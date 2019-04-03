The Kazakh-Austrian business council being held in Astana

Astana. 14 June. Kazakhstan Today - Today in Astana, within the framework of EXPO-2017, V anniversary Kazakh-Austrian business council is held, which brought together representatives of state bodies, diplomatic missions, business, research institutes and non-governmental organizations on its site.



Representatives of Kazakhstani companies can discuss the latest trends in the machine building industry, expand the network and find new business partners, discuss and develop new projects, initiate cross-border contacts, learn about the latest Austrian technologies and know-how.



Chairman of the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembaev noted that for 5 years the Kazakh-Austrian cooperation demonstrates positive dynamics. The amount of investments in Kazakhstan from the Austrian side in general for the period of cooperation amounted to more than $4 billion. At the end of 2016, exports from Kazakhstan to Austria amounted to 663.9 million euros, imports from Austria to Kazakhstan - 224.6 million euros.



Kazakhstan exports to Austria oil, wheat, ore materials, metals.



The number of joint projects has increased to 43 companies including OMV, Kapsch, Strabag, Bertsch, Porr, Siemens, Swarovski, VAMED, Doppelmayr, Christof Group. Cooperation has been established for the production of railroad rails, sensor technologies for railways, the supply of cranes and the creation of a local service center for marine and mobile harbor cranes.



The Kazakh-Austrian partnership today is directed to the manufacturing sector: engineering, MMC, chemistry, petrochemistry, pharmaceutics, logistics, tourism.



The Vice Minister of Science, Research and Economics of the Republic of Austria and the co-chairman of the Austrian-Kazakhstan Joint Commission Bernadette Girlinger, the Austrian government commissioner for EXPO-2017, the Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Austrian Business Council Richard Schenz, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the External Economy Service of the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria Michael Angerer, Chief Operating Officer of the External Economics of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Patrick Sagmeister, Vice-Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Kazakh Invest" NC" JSC, Nursultan Jiyenbayev, Managing Director of "Development Bank of Kazakhstan", Botagoz Abisheva.



In general, the council represents more than 100 Austrian companies.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.