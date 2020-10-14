Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Kuwait, Moldova and Cyprus

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Kuwait, Moldova and Cyprus, the Akorda press service reporting.





By the President’s decrees:





Berdybai Azamat Rakhmankululy was appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait;





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine, Darkhan Kaletayev, was appointed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova concurrently;





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, Satybaldy Burshakov, was appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus concurrently.













