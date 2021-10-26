Система Orphus

Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

24.10.2021, 17:39 16309
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for a state visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali wrote on his Facebook account.

According to Uali’s post on Facebook, the two countries’ delegations are to meet in narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier it was reported that on October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Source: Kazinform


 
Kazakh delegation pays working visit to Seoul

22.10.2021, 22:59 39529
On October 21 the Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, paid a working visit to Seoul to hold talks with the heads of the large South Korean companies, the PM’s press service reports.
 
The Kazakh delegation held talks with executives of the Samsung Electronics, KIA Motors, Youngsan, LS Mtron, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Simpac, Celltrion and Seegene Medical Foundation. The sides debated certain projects in the spheres of electronic and metal mining industries, energy, medicine, automobile manufacturing, production of medical products and drugs.
 
Following the talks the sides agreed to speed up cooperation in energy, mining industry, medicine and healthcare.
 
Besides, a roundtable with participation of 20 large South Korean companies engaged in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry took place there.

Kazakh President’s Special Representative, OSCE ODIHR Director have talks

20.10.2021, 20:15 58780
Kazakhstan President's Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan met with visiting Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting Kazykhan told him about the reforms initiated by the Head of State in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law, the country’s sustainable development priorities. The parties debated the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE institutions in the sphere of security, economic and political development in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Matteo Mecacci highly appreciated the President’s reforms and expressed readiness to contribute to Kazakhstan’s efforts.

Tokayev receives Chairman of Saudi Arabia Consultative Assembly

19.10.2021, 15:13 63937
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
 
At the meeting, President Tokayev said Riyadh is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Muslim world. The Head of State reminded that Saudi Arabia has been one of the first Arab countries to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Kazakh side constantly keeps in touch with the Saudi authorities. During the telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud this August, the sides achieved a number of important agreements. In September, the Kazakh President held talks with Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih. President Tokayev expressed confidence that these contacts will give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation.
 
During the meeting, utmost attention was also paid to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. President Tokayev urged Saudi companies to actively participate in the projects in Kazakhstan given their experience and situation at the world market.
 
The Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, in turn, thanked the President of Kazakhstan for reception and said he is happy to visit fraternal and friendly Kazakhstan.
 
Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh went on to add he had a number of fruitful meetings at the parliamentarian level in Nur-Sultan and that these contacts will help bring closer the two nations. He added that such visits play an important role in the implementation of the decisions reached at the top level.
 
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh the Barys Order of 2nd degree.

