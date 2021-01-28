Tokayev congratulated Portugal President on re-election

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on her re-election to the post of President of the Portuguese Republic, the Akorda press service reporting.

This victory in the elections, the congratulation reads, is a clear evidence of the people's confidence in the President’s balanced course aimed at strengthening political and economic stability and increasing the international prestige of Portugal.

Tokayev wished the President-elect to lead her country to new heights and achievements.

Our joint efforts will be aimed at further developing traditional friendship, meaningful political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction between Kazakhstan and Portugal," the telegram says.

The President of Kazakhstan also wished success in the chairmanship of the Portuguese Republic in the Council of the European Union, which began on January 1, and expressed hope for the expansion of ties between Kazakhstan and the EU on the basis of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.