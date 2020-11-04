Tokayev expressed condolences to President of Austria

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in connection with the terrorist act in Vienna, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reports.

I join all Austrians and strongly condemn this monstrous act of violence, which is contrary to all religions, human beliefs and common sense. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable and cannot be justified. I hope that all those responsible for this atrocity will be brought to justice. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my most sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims; I wish the victims a speedy recovery. In this sorrowful time, we are in solidarity with the people and the Federal Government of Austria," the telegram says.

According to the portal Ria.ru, on Monday a series of attacks with gunfire was committed in the center of Vienna, one of the targets of the attack, according to media reports, was a synagogue. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the incident was a terrorist attack. Four people were killed. According to law enforcement officers, one attacker was killed; at least one more is being sought. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that he was a supporter of the terrorist group ISIS.

