Tokayev meets with Tajik President Rahmon Emomali

Upon arrival in Dushanbe, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Tajik President Rahmon Emomali, during which he expressed gratitude for the welcome.

Tokayev noted the special importance of discussing the important issues of international agenda at a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and sitting of the Council of the Heads of member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Welcoming Tajikistan and Dushanbe demonstrate high level of preparedness for the upcoming summits. Our side has elaborated the necessary documents at the ministerial level. Believe that during the meetings we will discuss in detail the documents due to be signed," said the Kazakh President.

Both sides have expressed readiness to coordinate joint efforts both bilaterally and multilaterally.













