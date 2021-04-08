Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Siyarto, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership based on a trusting political dialogue, progressive trade, economic and investment cooperation, and mutual support in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of Kazakhstan conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban for his active participation in the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, held on March 31 this year online on the topic "Turkestan - spiritual capital of the Turkic world".

I hope that the talks held will give an additional impetus to further development of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. Hungary is the first country in your region where Kazakhstan opened its embassy almost 30 years ago. We have a special relationship. Hungary is very popular among Kazakhstanis; we have great sympathy for your country. Using this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban for his positive contribution to the work of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states," the Head of State noted.

In turn, Peter Siyarto thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and conveyed words of greetings from the leadership of his country, confirming Budapest's readiness to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, including using the potential of the Turkic Council. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary noted the important role of Turkestan as a spiritual capital.

The interlocutors discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on implementation of the agreements reached during Viktor Orban's official visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019.













