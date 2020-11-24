Tokayev met with Russian delegation

At the site of the Astana International Financial Center, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Russian delegation, which included Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and President, Board Chairman of Sberbank PJSC, Herman Gref, the Akorda press service reports.





An interactive presentation was made of the digital solutions projects that are being implemented in Russia, developments in the field of deep complex digitalization and the experience of using the Sber ecosystem.





After the presentation, Tokayev talked to Kazakhstan Government leadership and the Russian delegation about the prospects for bilateral cooperation in such areas as technological development of ecosystems and digitalization of public services.





Kazakh-Russian memorandums of cooperation in digitalization were signed.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.