Tokayev receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

07.02.2022, 18:39 3516
Images | Akorda.kz
The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the further development of strategic partnership with the European Union, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State conveyed words of gratitude to President of the European Council Charles Michel for his support to our country expressed during the virtual talks held on January 10 and a strong commitment to strengthening cooperation.
 
At Terhi Hakala's request, President Tokayev spoke about the "tragic January" events. He said that the Prosecutor General's Office has been instructed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation of what happened in January's events. He stressed that the observance of human rights and freedoms is a priority for all branches of government.
 
The Kazakhstan leader also informed about the plans to modernize the political system and implement a New Economic Course aimed at correcting social imbalances and diversifying the national economy.
 
President Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to developing close ties with the European Union in all areas of cooperation and intention to fully implement the agreements reached earlier.
 
In turn, Terhi Hakala reported on the Brussels's interest in further developing relations with Kazakhstan. The European diplomat thanked the President for a thorough and useful exchange of views. She assured that the European Union fully supports President Tokayev's reform policy and is interested in the prosperous and stable Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Rights Watch begin dialogue on investigation of 'Tragic January' events

08.02.2022, 21:49 91
Images | MFA RK
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held today a meeting via video link with Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The parties discussed issues of compliance with international human rights norms and standards in the context of the Tragic January events in Kazakhstan.
 

As instructed by the President of Kazakhstan, the law enforcement agencies must ensure an impartial investigation of the armed unrest in full accordance with the laws of our country," the Minister emphasized.

 

We welcome Kazakh authorities' openness to dialogue and cooperation and their commitment to international human rights standards," Kenneth Roth said in turn.

 
During the meeting, it was noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Human Rights Watch share an interest in an objective investigation into the January events. Mukhtar Tileuberdi confirmed the Kazakh investigating authorities were ready to consider each specific case of concern of the citizens and the international community.
 
At the end of the meeting it was agreed to continue current contacts and substantive dialogue on issues of mutual interest.
 
Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen

08.02.2022, 17:46 226
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliev met the President of the Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen (VNO-NCW), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, Zhumagaliyev informed his interlocutor about the complete stabilization of the situation after the "January tragedy" in Almaty, measures taken by the country's leadership to strengthen social protection, structural reforms, as well as the inviolability of the rights of Dutch and foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
 
The VNO-NCW head expressed satisfaction with the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and the commitment of the Kazakh side to international obligations in the field of investment, taking into account the position of the Netherlands as the leading foreign investor in Kazakhstan (about $100 billion).
 
In the light of the final formation of a new coalition Government of the Netherlands, organizational and substantive issues of the planned visit of representatives of the Dutch business to Kazakhstan, headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands were considered.
 
At the end of the meeting I.Taisen was handed over translated into Dutch Abay's book "Words of Wisdom" ("Boek van Overdenkingen").
 
Reference: VNO-NCW is the largest Dutch federation of employers comprising more than 185,000 enterprises in various economic sectors. The Confederation is informally called "the voice of Dutch business" representing the common interests of local businesses both at home and abroad and providing various services to its members.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister met with Head of UN Office in Kazakhstan

04.02.2022, 08:16 13321
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan's interaction with the UN, including within the framework of the implementation of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Friberg-Storey informed about the progress of the current projects of the UN country team and expressed readiness to actively contribute to the implementation of the Government Action Plan for 2022.
 
The achievement of sustainable development goals, including reducing poverty and social inequality, the climate agenda, and the protection of human rights were noted as priorities for interaction.
 
Parties also exchanged viewpoints on holding joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN.
 
At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the UN representative for the constant support provided to our country and presented the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence".
 
In turn, Permanent Coordinator commended the country's leadership for effective cooperation and expressed confidence in the further development of strong and trustful relations between Kazakhstan and the UN.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Beijing on working visit

03.02.2022, 19:00 16761
Images | Uali's Facebook page
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, arrived to Beijing on a two-day working visit, Kazinform reports.
 
President's Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post that tomorrow President Tokayev will take part at the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.
 
On February 5, President Tokayev and President Xi will hold bilateral talks to discuss comprehensive Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.
 
Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on request of Human Rights Watch concerning 'Tragic January' events

03.02.2022, 14:31 17006
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received a letter from the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) with information on cases of excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies during the January events in Kazakhstan. In addition, HRW has also published information about other abuses against detainees, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The Republic of Kazakhstan condemns any possible cases of excessive use of force, unlawful detention, torture or ill-treatment of detainees.
 
President Tokayev has repeatedly stated that the investigation into the armed unrest must be impartial and conducted in line with the law. Firmly securing the rights of detainees and a fair legal process is indispensable.
 
The Head of State has called on the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure strict compliance with the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibit use of torture or other ill-treatment, while conducting the investigation.
 
All complaints of illegal detention and possible ill-treatment of detainees will be thoroughly investigated. A hotline has been set up to ensure citizens can receive relevant information and file complaints, including regarding actions of the law enforcement personnel. The investigating authorities verify all incoming information about violations. According to the data from the General Prosecutor's Office, authorities have to date launched 98 criminal cases concerning complaints of the use of illegal methods of investigation and other violations of the rights of citizens.
 
The General Prosecutor's Office and other state investigative bodies are ready and willing to thoroughly review each individual case raised by the public in Kazakhstan and internationally.
 
To monitor the protection of the rights of detained citizens, Human Rights Ombudsperson Elvira Azimova, as well as members of the National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture (NPM) and the National Council of Public Trust have been provided access to penitentiary system facilities.
 
According to current information, regional NPM teams have made 97 independent monitoring visits to 83 facilities in 16 regions of Kazakhstan. The Human Rights Ombudsperson has received 48 citizen complaints alleging violations of their human rights, which are currently under review. Furthermore, at the request of the regional NPM teams, the access of lawyers and civil medics to the detainees has been ensured.
 
Reputable civil society representatives, including human rights defenders and lawyers, have recently established public commissions to investigate the January events.
 
Kazakhstan remains committed to its human rights obligations and is open to dialogue and cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations. In particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, has agreed to meet with the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth.
 
Finally, Kazakhstan continues to engage actively with UN human rights bodies and mechanisms.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Iran

02.02.2022, 20:23 20471
Images | Akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Heads of State discussed current state of bilateral ties and prospects of bilateral cooperation during the telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side.
 
The presidents noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago the two nations had achieved remarkable success in various fields of cooperation. At the same time the leaders of Kazakhstan and Iran believe it is necessary to step up efforts in further strengthening of trade and economic contacts and other spheres of cooperation.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to thank Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people for empathizing with the Kazakh nation in connection with the Almaty tragedy.
 
The Head of State said the situation in the country had stabilized and the measures to implement the new strategy of socioeconomic reforms had been adopted. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan look to the future with confidence.
 
Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Japanese Ambassador

02.02.2022, 17:46 20556
Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.
 
At the meeting Speaker Ashimbayev briefed Ambassador Yamada on the key priorities in Kazakhstan's development at the new stage of Independence recently outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament will continue to carry out its lawmaking activity and ensuring the President's modernization agenda.
 
Speaker Ashimbayev went on to add that presently the country assumes steps to create conditions for development of SMEs, eradicate social inequality and reduce disproportions in the development of regions. In addition, Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that recent upgrade of the system of public administration includes strengthening of the principles of meritocracy, openness and fight against corruption.
 
The sides also touched upon deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Speaker Ashimbayev expressed hope for more dynamic contacts with Japanese colleagues and within 'Kazakhstan-Japan' Parliamentary Friendship League. He believes that Kazakhstani and Japanese parliamentarians can work jointly on many issues, including the ones of economy, trade, investment, green technologies' attraction to Kazakhstan, ecology and more.
 
For his part, Ambassador Yamada said Japanese MPs are keen to step up cooperation with their colleagues from Kazakhstan. He added that the Japanese side highly appreciates Kazakh President's stance on preserving and improving investment climate in Kazakhstan. He reiterated that Japanese investors intend to continue to invest into Kazakhstan's economy development.
 
Kazakh Ambassador and NATO Secretary-General's Special Representative discuss cooperation issues

01.02.2022, 20:44 23531
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Javier Colomina, the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary-General for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
 
The Special Representative expressed condolences for the victims of the riots in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat informed Colomina in detail of the causes and consequences of recent events in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken by the state to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life in the country. It was noted that the Kazakh authorities are conducting a thorough and full-fledged investigation, the results of which will be presented to the world community, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
Ambassador Baimukhan noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set specific tasks for the newly formed Government to ensure high-quality living conditions for Kazakhstanis and further successful development of the country.
 
In addition, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the concept of "One Partner - One Plan" and topical issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
 
 
