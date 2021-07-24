Tokayev sends condolences to Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping over natural disaster

IMAGES | news.myseldon.com

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received with deep sorrow the news of the multiple casualties, including the victims, from heavy rain and floods in Henan Province, China, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

Sharing the pain of the loss, I personally and on behalf of all people of Kazakhstan express sincere condolences to You and the families who lost their close ones, and to the entire people of China. Wish a speedy recovery to those affected by the natural disaster and return of those missing," the condolences letter says.

The Kazakh President confirmed the Government’s readiness to provide appropriate support, if needed.

Notably, the death toll due to the floods in the Chinese Province of Henan has risen to 25, while seven others are still missing.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.