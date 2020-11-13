Tokayev supported initiative to create regional disease control centers

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported creation of a network of regional centers for disease control and biosafety under the WHO auspices, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.





Kazakhstan considers it fundamentally important that common efforts be directed towards achieving a noble goal -"everything for the people." I see this as a guarantee of strengthening our collective immunity in the face of pandemic and other global challenges," Tokayev said.





According to the President of Kazakhstan, the SCO had succeeded in coordinating efforts to fight the negative consequences of the pandemic.





The proverb, understandable for all our peoples," A friend in need is a friend indeed" most accurately reflects the spirit of cooperation between the SCO member states during the exacerbation of this destructive epidemic. Mutual humanitarian assistance and direction of epidemiological specialists helped stabilize the situation in our countries. Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to the respective countries, including Russia and China, for active and productive cooperation on this global problem," Tokayev added.





At the same time, he noted, everyone is well aware that there is a long struggle ahead against the pandemic, its impact on both the health of the people and the economy of the SCO member states.





There is every reason to believe that the approval at today's meeting of a comprehensive plan of joint actions to counter the threats of the epidemic is a collective response to the challenges of the time. We consider important our initiative to create a network of regional centers for disease control and biosafety under the WHO auspices".





According to the UN, Tokayev stressed, the global economic decline by the end of 2020 will reach 4.4%. International tourist flows will decrease by almost 70%, and direct investment flows will fall to 40%.





In these conditions, he went on to say, the SCO has to find ways to adapt to difficult realities in our citizens’ interests. He expressed belief that the Shanghai spirit and experience will ultimately help address this problem.





As we earlier reported, during the summit, the President of Kazakhstan called on the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to support creation of an international agency for biological safety.













