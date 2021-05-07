Tokayev talked with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over phone

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the presidential press office said.





The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar prosperity and well-being.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thoroughly discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding multilateral cooperation.





The two leaders noted the existence of significant potential and resources for filling the Kazakh-Qatari cooperation with new content.





President Tokayev proposed to intensify cooperation between the governments and business circles of the two countries and to form a separate list of joint investment projects. As the Head of State stressed, the priority areas of cooperation are agriculture, geological exploration and mining, transport and logistics, as well as finance and the banking sector.





The President invited the Amir of Qatar to make an official visit to Kazakhstan at his convenient time in order to fix at the highest-level agreements on specific areas of cooperation between the two countries.





Amir Sheikh Al Thani expressed Doha's interest in developing multifaceted economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan. According to the Amir, it is preferable to prepare several major investment projects that will become a distinctive of driving force of bilateral cooperation.





Besides, they touched upon the measures taken by the two countries’ governments in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Qatar’s Amir commended the achievement of Kazakh scientists in the development of COVID-19 vaccine, which allowed Kazakhstan to enter the top ten countries that produce their own vaccine and the top five countries that have registered their scientific development.





At the end, Amir Sheikh Al Thani expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.













