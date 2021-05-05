Tokayev to pay official visit to Tajikistan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to Tajikistan on May 19-20, 2021, at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, he President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali posted a message on Facebook on Tuesday.





The leaders of the two countries are to discuss the issues of development of Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership focusing on further strengthening of political dialogue, enhancement of trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian interaction in narrow and expanded formats.





Special attention will be placed on stepping up regional cooperation, ensuring stability and security in Central Asia.













