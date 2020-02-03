Tokayev visits Wahat Al Karama war memorial in Abu Dhabi

As part of the official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Wahat Al Karama - war memorial and monument, the Akorda’s press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the memorial, which is also known by its English translation Oasis of Dignity. President paid tribute to the victims and laid wreaths. This memorial was erected in honor of soldiers, law enforcement officers, diplomats, and UAE citizens who gave their lives in the name of their country since 1971.

