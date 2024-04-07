This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Transport and Logistics Cooperation is the Basis for the Development of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
relevant news
A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Discussions of Best International Practices in Protection of Women’s Rights Take Place
Gender equality is about enabling every man and woman to fairly contribute to the economic and social life of society. Domestic violence and use of force against women and girls have no place in a just society," said Ambassador Jankauskas.
The conventions developed by the Council of Europe are key internationally recognized references for ensuring human rights, democracy and the rule of law," noted Krystyna Khokhlova, stressing the importance of constant exchange of experience and improvement of legislation in human rights and other sectors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ban Ki-moon Stressed the Importance of AIF 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Political Dialogue
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.04.2024, 09:59About 11,000 people being evacuated in Russia's Urals for dam burst 02.04.2024, 11:5034126Olzhas Bektenov warns Kazakhstanis to take seriously notification of akimats and special services 02.04.2024, 13:2929636Supreme Audit Chamber should tightly regulate budget and state assets, President 01.04.2024, 19:1327621President Tokayev tasks to boost capacity of Armed Forces 03.04.2024, 17:5425326Plan for development of President’s tasks set at National Kurultai adopted, Karin 03.04.2024, 18:2725066Olzhas Bektenov meets with Nazarbayev University's scientific developments 13.03.2024, 13:04Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan86106Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan 12.03.2024, 10:5481886Kazakhstan tops list of destinations for UAE tourists for Eid al-Fitr 2024 14.03.2024, 15:5579471Debuts in the National Opera before the Korisu Holiday 20.03.2024, 20:5278941Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 13.03.2024, 17:1878846Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format