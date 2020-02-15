Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges filed against him by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the vote, White House Press Secretary hailed Trump's "full vindication and exoneration."

The charges had stemmed from the president's attempt last July to pressure Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

