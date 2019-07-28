Tunisian President dies at 92

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has died, WAM has learned from the Tunisian news agency, Tunis Afrique Presse.

President Essebsi passed away on Thursday after he was rushed to the Tunis Military Hospital with a severe medical crisis, for the second time this month. He was 92.

