Turkish tailor sews small wonders

A Turkish tailor has sewed the world’s smallest jean jacket in the central Konya province of Turkey, Anadolu reports.

Kasim Andac, who earlier sewed a 9-milimeter pair of jeans, has created an 11-centimeter jean jacket having all the features of a real jacket.

In 2016, I sewed a 9-mm pair of jeans. This marked the first time I went below 1 cm. After meeting this challenge, I thought of creating a jean jacket. I put in a lot of effort and was able to produce it," Andac told Anadolu Agency.

Andac, who continues his father's profession, stitched a 9-mm pair of jeans in 2016.

The father Isa Andac sewed a 7.5-cm pair of jeans in 2006, 5-cm in 2011 and 2.5-cm in 2012.

Andac took up the task as a challenge after his father said: "Noone could sew smaller than this."

I bet with my father that I could sew it. My father was old and then he had to quit his job due to his illness. We lost him last year. It all stemmed from a bet," he added.

Stressing the difficulties of creating a special piece, Andac said it takes two to three days including the fitting process to produce the jean jacket.

