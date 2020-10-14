Two Kazakhstanis died in South Korea. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





October 12, 2020, two Kazakhs died in South Korea. According to preliminary information from the local police provided to our diplomats, the death occurred in connection with injuries sustained at the workplace due to non-compliance with safety rules while performing work. An investigation has been launched into these cases. It should be noted that our compatriots were in Korea illegally," the RK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





The press service added that contact with the relatives of the victims has been established.





The Consular department of the Embassy prepares all the necessary documents and takes all measures to return the bodies of our citizens to their homeland," the ministry noted.













