U.S. helping build Caspian navies

Almaty. March 15.



The U.S. is planning to help Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan develop their navies, emphasizing the increasing importance of Caspian Sea security and the possibility of the sea's militarization, with all five bordering countries (including Iran and Russia) planning to build up their strength in the oil- and gas-rich sea, eurasianet.org. reported



In a just-released 875-page document (pdf), the State Department (which administers military aid, not the Pentagon) gives more information about what it plans to spend its money on. As previously reported, the Obama administration is proposing to cut its military aid to the Caucasus and Central Asia by about 8 percent, from $36.7 million in last year's request to $34 million this year. More than half that aid, $18 million, is earmarked for Georgia.



The plans for military aid in the region has a clear emphasis on aid for the navies of the countries that border the Caspian. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are all planning on building navies more or less from scratch. The U.S. has helped these countries with their naval capabilities in the past, with the ill-fated Caspian Guard program and by donating some leftover patrol boats to the three countries.



U.S. efforts will continue to help develop Azerbaijan's maritime capabilities and contribute to the overall security of the resource-rich Caspian Sea... The United States will continue to work with Azerbaijan's navy to increase Caspian maritime security, develop professional military education, enhance peacekeeping capabilities in support of coalition operations, and promote progress towards NATO interoperability...



U.S. assistance will be used to help establish Turkmenistan's fledgling naval capability to improve security on the Caspian Sea. FMF also will be used to enhance the baseline in-country English-language training capability to develop opportunities for expanded engagement further.... Exchange programs funded by IMET will focus on English language and basic naval administration training. IMET funds will help Turkmenistan to develop a naval force to increase security on the Caspian Sea.



A top priority will be the refurbishment of a fourth helicopter in Kazakhstan's Huey II helicopter fleet, which will enhance the military's ability to protect significant energy infrastructure and respond to threats in Kazakhstan and on the Caspian Sea.



