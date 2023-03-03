28.02.2023, 12:10 10686
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.
This is the first visit of Blinken to Kazakhstan.
He has already had talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.
On February 28, he will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
02.03.2023, 07:31 2611
Kazakhstan not put on a ‘black list’ by EU in regards to Schengen visas
There are no substantial changes in the procedure of application for Schengen visas for citizens of Kazakhstan after 1 March 2023 and Kazakhstan has not been put on a ‘black list’ by the European Union (EU), the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan informs on its website
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
There are no substantial changes in the procedure of application for Schengen visas for citizens of Kazakhstan after 1 March 2023 and Kazakhstan has not been put on a ‘black list’ by the European Union (EU), the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan informs on its website, Kazinform learned.
As a general rule, a decision to issue Schengen visa is taken by the respective Consulate of the Member State of the EU within 15 days. This rule will continue to apply to Kazakhstan.
This period may, in exceptional individual cases, be extended up to 45 days, if a more detailed examination of the application and/or additional documents are required. This has always applied to all applicants regardless of citizenship, and is only used in exceptional cases.
Recent introduction of prior consultation procedure for Kazakhstan, which may take of up to seven days, falls within the general rule of 15 days, so the applicants will not experience significant delays.
Prior consultation procedure is a standard procedure regulated in the Visa Code, and applies to a number of countries. There are no "black lists" in the Schengen Information System (SIS) which is systematically used by Schengen member states to consult each other.
The introduction of a prior consultation procedure for Kazakhstan within the Schengen visa system has nothing to do with the overall excellent relations between the EU and Kazakhstan which continue their dynamic development in many different areas of mutual interest," a statement reads.
Earlier, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov informed about the changes in the procedure of obtaining Schengen visas by Kazakhstani nationals.
As for the issue that Kazakhstan was put on a "black list", we have not received any official information from the EU side. However, we were informed that beginning from March 1, Kazakhstan will be included in the list of countries whose nationals will need additional consultations to apply for a Schengen visa," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2023, 12:37 7256
Kazakh Constitutional Court and UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding
Images | undp.org
Tell a friend
The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Development Programme have signed a memorandum to promote the rule of law, access to justice, and ensure citizens' rights.
We attach great importance to cooperation with international partners to ensure the rule of law, protection of the principles of democracy and justice in accordance with generally accepted legal practice, especially in connection with the modernization of the Constitution in our country," said Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Under the memorandum, the parties agreed to implement joint projects, organize exchange of experience and expertise with the constitutional courts of other countries, develop research and capacity building projects, improve the skills of staff, taking into account international practices in the field of constitutional law, Kazinform learnt from the UNDP Kazakhstan official website.
The United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan highly appreciates the new prospects for cooperation with the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. Today, we have a common understanding on the importance of ensuring the rule of law and the realization of the rights of every citizen, regardless of race, gender, religion, political beliefs, and citizenship, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, its 75th anniversary of which will be celebrated this year," noted Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.
In Kazakhstan, the United Nations Development Programme provides expert assistance to support the work of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the National Center for Human Rights, and the members of the National Preventive Mechanism against Torture. This work reflects the objectives of the UNDP Country Programme and the implementation of the main directions of the UNDP Strategic Plan, which aims to achieve the SDGs and implement the UN 2030 agenda.
The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in 2022 and ensures the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan throughout the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2023, 09:26 7381
Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne visits Kazakhstan to progress bilateral trade
Images | gov.uk
Tell a friend
The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne (Emma Nicholson), is visiting Kazakhstan for 4 days.
The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, Baroness Nicholson, arrived in Kazakhstan on 28 February for a 4 day visit. She will visit Astana, Almaty and North Kazakhstan. The visit aims to strengthen relationships between the UK and Kazakhstan and further consolidate progress on bilateral trade issues, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the British Embassy Astana.
In Astana, Baroness Nicholson’s programme will start with a series of ministerial meetings to discuss UK-Kazakhstan trade priorities. She will also meet CEOs of national welfare fund Samryk Kazyna and the national Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. Later she will give an opening address at the Alumni Awards, an annual event in partnership with UK universities, to recognise the huge importance the alumni from Kazakhstan hold, as future leaders across society.
In North Kazakhstan, a region famous for its agricultural industry, Baroness Nicholson will visit Eurasia Group, exclusive dealers of British manufacturer JCB’s agricultural machinery to see the launch of JCBs latest project. She will also travel to KazBeef Farm and meet with the Kazakhstan Republican Angus Chamber to discuss cooperation between UK and Kazakh farmers.
In Almaty, Baroness Nicholson will meet major domestic investors in the education sector and visit De Montfort University, one of the UK’s greatest recent success stories, for a roundtable on education standards. She will also meet British businesses operating in Kazakhstan to see the range of opportunities that await international investors in the Kazakh market.
Speaking about the visit, Baroness Nicholson said:
I am delighted to visit Kazakhstan, which is an important bilateral trading partner for the United Kingdom. Since my last visit in 2019, we have seen British business activity in Kazakhstan grow to new heights, supporting investment, training, and jobs for the local economy. In particular I’m excited to see the UK contribution to the agriculture and education sectors here - 2 areas where British expertise and technology is truly world-leading.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2023, 14:11 10341
Antony Blinken visits Kazakh National University of Arts
Images | The U.S. Embassy in Astana
Tell a friend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the National University of Arts in Astana as part of his visit to the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
As a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Astana reads, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the Kazakh National University of Arts. Rector Aiman Mussakhojayeva welcomed the high guest and thanked him for his interest in music and visit to the University. Antony Blinken was told about the traditional musical instruments which play an important role in the Kazakh culture.
Enjoyed joining Yerdana Yerzhanuly on his morning show at the National Arts University to learn about Kazakh language, music, and culture, unique to Kazakhstan’s identity. Thanks for the beautiful dombra performance - a reminder of the warm and friendly people I’ve met in country," he posted via Instagram.
This visit is of special importance since Antony Blinken loves music and plays the guitar, the U.S. Embassy notes.
The Secretary of State has a Spotify account where he shares his favorite pieces of music, including the songs he heard during his foreign trips.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2023, 13:17 10566
U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan promotes greater ties between our countries and people - Antony Blinken
Images | twitter.com/SecBlinken
Tell a friend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who is paying a visit to Astana shares a number of photos on his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.
Grateful to the interagency team supporting bilateral relations and Kazakhstan’s reform agenda. The @USembassyKAZ team is inspiring and helps promote greater ties between our two countries and people every day," he tweeted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2023, 11:57 21471
I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships - U.S. Secretary of State
Images | twitter.com/SecBlinken
Tell a friend
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken published a picture from the airport ahead of his trip to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Today I’m embarking on a trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India. It will be my first time as Secretary visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - and I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships. From there, I’ll head to India for the #G20 Ministerial," he tweeted.
As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.
On February 28, he will visit Astana, where he will meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2023, 14:30 38956
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with visiting Ville Skinnari, the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.
The sides debated a wide range of issues concerning trade, the attraction of investments, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, education, low-carbon development, etc.
He said Kazakhstan regards Finland as one of the key partners in Northern Europe and international organizations. The Government is set to deepen and widen mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions.
The Prime Minister noted Kazakhstan sees great opportunities to boost investment cooperation and increase sales.
During the meeting, Smailov hailed the opening of a new visa centre at the Embassy of Finland in Astana and plans to hold a roundtable with the participation of companies of Kazakhstan and Finland.
In his turn, Ville Skinnari voiced interest in promoting climate initiatives, the development of renewable energy sources, and promising logistics corridors from Asia to Europe, first of all, the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Following the talks, the sides commuted to further continue joint efforts to expand Kazakhstan -Finland partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2023, 12:50 38386
Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
In the Saeimas of the Republic of Latvia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov and the newly elected head of the group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy Uldis Augulis, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated Augulis on his election to this position and informed in detail about the upcoming early elections in our country on March 19 to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Latvian politician highly appreciated the large-scale modernization agenda of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the consistent and systematic approach of the Kazakh leader to the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country, aimed at the comprehensive renewal of society and the state.
During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue for further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries was noted. The parties spoke in favor of intensifying contacts through parliamentary cooperation groups after the formation of such a group in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The conversation also touched upon issues of economic cooperation between the countries. Primbetov informed the interlocutor that by the end of 2022, there is a positive trend in bilateral trade and in the transit and transport sector. Augulis, for his part, noted that our countries have a serious potential for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, especially in the field of transit.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited Augulis to take part in the Astana International Forum in June this year.
For reference: The parliamentary group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in early February this year. The group includes well-known and authoritative Latvian deputies who represent the interests of all political forces in the current Parliament of Latvia. Many members of the group are heads of key parliamentary commissions and also head political factions in the 14th Saeimas. Team leader Augulis in 2016-2018 held the position of the Minister of Transport of Latvia, he was co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Latvian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.03.2023, 10:41PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop 02.03.2023, 07:312326Kazakhstan not put on a ‘black list’ by EU in regards to Schengen visas 02.03.2023, 09:022186Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 02.03.2023, 11:502091New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:361976Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center 24.02.2023, 13:3953191Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan 24.02.2023, 15:0952586EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues 24.02.2023, 14:3038671Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland 24.02.2023, 12:5038191Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation 24.02.2023, 08:3936531U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:16122356Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17112801British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35106861Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:4699486Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2997391Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye