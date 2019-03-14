UK intends to assist Kazakhstan in developing creative economy

Astana hosts Creative Central Asia forum.





The forum aimed at creating an active network of leaders, who will contribute to the development of cultural and creative economy of Central Asia in close cooperation with the UK, is organized by the British Council with the support from Astana Convention Bureau of the Astana City Hall.





British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford said that this conference can contribute to the development of Astana and help it flourish. The diplomat added that this is also about building ties between institutions, between people, paving the way for establishing an interesting and fruitful dialogue in the creative economy between the UK and Central Asia.





In turn, Chief Executive of the British Council Ciaran Devane said that the creative industries are now the fastest-growing sector in the UK, yielding over 100 billion pounds a year to the country's economy. Mentioning that creative industries are of utmost importance in social and civic development, Mr. Devane expressed readiness to share Britain's best practices in this respect with partners in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to support the development of the next generation of creative and cultural leaders in Central Asia.





The forum is attended by 100 representatives of cultural and creative sector of the UK and Central Asia.









