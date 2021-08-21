UN made request to Kazakhstan in connection with Afghanistan situation

Images | mfa.kz

In connection with the escalation of the internal political situation in Afghanistan, the United Nations (UN) has requested Kazakhstan to temporarily move to Almaty the Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other UN agencies accredited to the IRA, the press office of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said on Thursday.





In the spirit of all-round interaction of Kazakhstan with the UN and within the framework of Kazakhstan's obligations as a full-fledged member of this organization, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev resolved to support the UN request.





On August 18, the first aircraft with UNAMA staff landed at the Almaty airport. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Akimat of Almaty, competent departments and services, promptly take the necessary measures to accommodate them. The arrived employees are international diplomats, holders of passports and UN immunities.





It is expected that the placement and further activities of the offices of UNAMA and other UN agencies in Almaty will be temporary, tentatively for six months, until stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan. All expenses for the staff accommodation, office rent and other costs will be fully funded from the UN budget.













