United States Secretary of Commerce to pay a visit to Kazakhstan

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. will pay a visit to Astana on October 24-25, within which it is planned to discuss further development of the trade and economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the USA. Aibek Smadiyarov, the official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, informed at a briefing.





In accordance with the agreements reached by the head of state following the visit to the USA in January 2018, a visit of United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. to Astana is planned on October 24-25, as well as a discussion of further development of the trade and economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the USA," said Smadiyarov.





The visit will include bilateral talks with the leadership of the country and members of the government. Also, Kazakh-American business forums will be held in Astana and Almaty with the participation of representatives of business circles of the two states.





This visit is the first in the history of bilateral relations paid by the United States Secretary of Commerce to Kazakhstan that will facilitate the further development of the expanded strategic partnership between our states, including in trade and investment," they said in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





They in the Ministry noted that in 2017 the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the USA had made up 1 billion 518 million dollars. Kazakhstan's volume of exports to the USA was 354.6 million dollars, and that of imports from the USA to our country was 1 billion 164 million dollars.





Of note, the volume of trade turnover has reached 1 billion 462 million dollars for the first eight months this year, a 29% increase compared to the given period in 2017.









