Up to 7 thousand foreigners violated rules for residence in Kazakhstan

7572 foreigners who violated the rules for residence within the country were revealed. Of whom 703 were deported by a court decision, and 715 persons were placed in reception/distribution centers, a press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs has informed.





Kazakhstan conducted the operational preventive action named "Migrant" to detect and suppress illicit migration of the third countries’ citizens and activities of illicit migration channels’ organizers.





Administrative proceedings were brought against 253 employers caused by the violation of the recruitment and use of foreign labor rules.





So, the staff of the special squad against illicit migration of the Police Department of the Atyrau region caught 26 Uzbek citizens involved in the illegal exploitation on the territory of the industrial base. The foreigners and employees were held administratively liable," says the statement.





66 criminal charges because of violations of migration law were recorded in the unified registry of pre-trial investigations.





The staff of the special squad against illicit migration of the Police Department of the Shymkent arrested the Afghan citizen who illegally crossed the state border of Kazakhstan.





32 wanted offenders, including 4 CIS citizens, were detained. And the period of temporary residence was shortened for 3877 foreigners for violating migration legislation," they added in a press office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.









