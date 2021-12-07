Система Orphus

US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence

06.12.2021, 16:05 18928
Images | Kazinform.kz
The President of the United States Joseph Biden sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of its state independence, the Kazakh MFA press office said on Sunday.
 

I join you in celebrating Kazakhstan’s three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia and globally," the US President’s message reads.

 
According to him, further cooperation will be useful for the peoples of the two countries in meeting new global challenges. In this regard, he welcomed "Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts" on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity and growth in Central and South Asia, Kazinform reports.
 

The United States looks forward to strengthening its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and collaborating to promote regional stability, tackle the climate crisis, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights," the US President added.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents hold bilateral talks in extended attendance

06.12.2021, 17:00 17875
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan held bilateral talks in extended attendance involving official delegations, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The parties focused om strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as an increase in mutual sales, attraction of investments, development of cooperation in agriculture, construction, and transport sectors. They also debated cooperation in water and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted dynamic development of multifaceted ties between the states based on friendship and good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

As stated there the countries have common visions and views on regional and international agenda news, including stabilization of situation in Afghanistan.

Following the talks the Heads of State signed the Declaration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on allied relations. Besides, the official delegations signed some agreements.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations

06.12.2021, 15:15 19144
Images | Akorda
The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a state visit, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.
 
Welcoming Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of his state visit in terms of promoting Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
 

Today we will sign the Declaration of allied relations. This is truly a new level of our relationship, since we previously relied on the principles of strategic partnership. I believe that the package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to cooperation between our countries. Moreover, we agreed to instruct the governments to take the most energetic measures in order to bring the volume of trade to $ 3 billion in the near future, and then to bring the volume of trade to $ 10 billion. This is a very high level," said the Head of our state.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the two countries to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 

Allied, strategic relations between our countries are a serious factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. This is indeed a fact without any exaggeration. We can say that the better the relationship between our countries, the more stable the situation in our very important region will be," the President of Kazakhstan believes.

 
In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the traditionally warm hospitality in the Kazakh land, on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and on his own behalf, heartily congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.
 
The leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the successes of our country under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan. He also noted the significant contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of bilateral relations.
 
The President of Uzbekistan noted the symbolism of his visit to our country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. As he noted, the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations. He also noted the productive work of the governments of the two states, done on the eve of his visit.
 
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

06.12.2021, 11:44 7048
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, the presidential press office said on Monday.

Having congratulated the President of Kyrgyzstan on his birthday, President Tokayev wished him prosperity and further success in his responsible activity, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed successful holding of the elections to Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the new composition of the Kyrgyz Parliament will greatly contribute to sustainable development of the country and will facilitate further strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

The leaders of the two countries went on to discuss implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
