'We Won't Die': Russian Space Agency Comments on Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid Approaching Earth

The space rock will be closer to our planet than any other asteroid in the next decade - it is expected to come within 120,000 km of the Earth, which is significantly closer than the Earth-Moon distance (384,402 kilometres).
The dangerous asteroid 2011 ES4, which is at least 25 metres (82 feet) in diameter, will approach Earth on Tuesday, 2 September, according to NASA. The closest distance between 2011 ES4 and the planet will be at 16:12 GMT.
Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation noted that the asteroid poses no danger to our planet.
Earlier this week, NASA also warned that another asteroid will approach Earth on 2 November - right before the US presidential elections. The agency noted, however, that the chances of it making an impact are 0.41 percent.
