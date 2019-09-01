WHO calls for urgent research on microplastics

World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for further research on the health impacts of microplastics following the release of latest findings on microplastics in drinking water, Anadolu Agency reports.

We urgently need to know more about the health impact of microplastics because they are everywhere - including in our drinking-water," Maria Neira, an expert from WHO said in a statement.

Based on the limited knowledge we currently have, microplastic pollution in drinking water does not currently pose a health risk, but more research and findings are required, the expert said.

People need to prevent rising plastic pollution around the world, she added.

WHO recommends drinking-water suppliers and regulators prioritize removing microbial pathogens and chemicals that are known risks to human health, such as those causing deadly diarrhoeal diseases," said the statement.

Microplastics larger than 150 micrometers are not likely to be absorbed in the human body and uptake of smaller particles is expected to be limited," according to the latest findings of the microplastics analysis, which sparked WHO's concern.

Another research finding on the danger of microplastics was discovered and published in the journal Science Advances by a team of researchers who found 10,000 plastic particles per liter in Arctic which fall out with snow, reported the BBC last week.

NGOs and international organizations such as the UN consider plastic pollution one of the most pressing environmental problems on the rise.

To raise awareness, the UN designated "Beat Plastic Pollution" as last year's slogan for World Environmental Day.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.