Xi: N. Korea's denuclearization commitment remains unchanged

Photo: Yonhap

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that North Korea's commitment to denuclearization remains unchanged and that it also intends to seek reconciliation with South Korea, according to South Korea's presidential office, Yonhap reports.

Xi was briefing President Moon Jae-in on the results of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a recent trip to Pyongyang as he had one-on-one summit talks with Moon in Osaka, Japan.

There's no change in (Kim's) will for denuclearization," Xi was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

Xi went on to say that Kim had expressed hope for an "improvement in external conditions" as his regime is striving for economic development and better living conditions of the people in accordance with a "new strategic (policy) line," Ko added.

Kim also reaffirmed that Pyongyang is willing to push for inter-Korean cooperation and reconciliation and that the "dialogue trend" on the peninsula won't shift, the Cheong Wa Dae official said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.