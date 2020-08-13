Yelemessov no longer serves as Kazakh Ambassador to Mexico and other countries

Andrian Yelemessov has been relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States with the concurrent accreditation to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of Costa Rica, the Akorda's press service reports.





