5th round of Astana process goes in Capital

Astana. 5 July. Kazakhstan Today - The Capital hosts the 5th International Summit on Syria within the framework of the Astana process.



The members of the Astana process on the Syrian regulation arrived in Astana in July 4, and have bilateral meetings which are not public.



According to Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kayrat Abdrakhmanov, the final agendas on several issues should find their solutions during negotiations. The establishment of four zones of de-escalation is been discussed. Special envoy of the UN on Syria Staffan de Mistura came to Astana to participate in the negotiations.



According to data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the sides will discuss the issues of clearing the cultural objects from mines within Syria, which are protected by UNESCO and are in a list of World Heritage Sites.



"According to the data, which is regularly been distributed by the Russian Centre on the control over the discontinuance regime of operations and the reconciliation of the sides in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, around 65 oppositional groups in Syria joint to the reconciliation regime. At this time, nine representatives of the Syrian opposition arrived", the MinistryИs report said.



We remind that the members of the Astana process signed the Memorandum on the establishment of the zones of de-escalation in the provinces in May 3-4, with the aim to discontinue the violence as fast as possible, to improve the humanitarian situation as well as to build favorable conditions for the political regulation of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic.



