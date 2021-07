The Parliament of Kazakhstan the VII convocation closed the first session and went on vacation.

The deputies of the Majilis and the Senate at a joint meeting of the chambers on Wednesday voted to close the first session of the Parliament of the VII convocation.

Parliamentarians went on vacations.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.