98 percent of the agricultural land is leased in Kazakhstan

Today the total area of agricultural land in the land fund of the country makes 202.2 million hectares. 108.6 million hectares are involved in agricultural circulation, 93.6 million hectares are in reserve. At the same time, out of 108.6 million hectares used in agriculture, 107.2 million hectares were leased to more than 200 thousand agribusiness entitie. Thus, more than 98 percent of agricultural land in use is currently on lease," the concept of the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Development of Land Relation says.
Source: KazTAG
