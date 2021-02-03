About 4 thousand people can be amnestied in Kazakhstan

About 4 thousand people can be amnestied within the frameworks of the amnesty announced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

The adoption of the draft law will lead to the following legal and socio-economic consequences: 1) release of about 3-4 thousand convicts; 2) termination of criminal cases and cases not considered by the courts on crimes committed prior to the entry into force of this draft law by persons prosecuted for crimes of small and medium gravity; 3) for certain categories of convicts, reduction of the unserved part of the sentence," reads the concept of the law" On amnesty in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

The bill "provides for the release from punishment of persons convicted of crimes that do not pose a serious threat to the security of citizens and the state."













