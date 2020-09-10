Adilbek Kabaev headed Kazakh Committee for language policy

By the order of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Kabaev Adilbek was appointed chairman of the Committee for language policy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Adilbek Kabaev was born in 1963 in the Almaty region.

In 1989 he graduated from the Kazakh State University, in 2011 - from the Taraz State University.

Over the years he worked as a proofreader, correspondent, executive secretary, deputy editor-in-chief, editor in the Arai-Zarya magazine, Leninshil Zhas, Zhas Alash, Aikyn newspapers.

In 2009-2012 he was the acting head, head of the department of language policy and information of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Senior Assistant to the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, head of the press service, head of the media center of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2012-2020 - Deputy Head, Head of the Press Service of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From January 2020 to the present, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee for language policy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





