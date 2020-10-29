Agriculture Minister informed Tokayev on solving the problem of outbreak of bird flu

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, the press service of the Head of State reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the current situation in the country's agro-industrial complex and the results of the ministry's activities for 9 months of this year.

The Agriculture Minister said that since the beginning of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output has increased by 5% and amounted to 4.4 trillion tenge, and food production increased by 3.5% - up to 1.4 trillion tenge. He also informed that investments in fixed assets of agriculture and in the sphere of food production increased by more than 15% and in total exceeded 445 billion tenge.

Saparkhan Omarov informed the President about the implementation of the import substitution policy. According to the minister, import dependence on six commodity items remains. The implementation of the plans approved by the Government will allow solving the problem of import substitution within three years.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the solution to the problem of the outbreak of bird flu. According to the information provided by the minister, the spread of this disease has been completely stopped; the issue of compensation for the death of birds is under the control of the relevant department.

The Minister of Agriculture reported on the progress in preparing the National Project for development of agro-industrial complex for the next five years. The implementation of this project will allow saturating the domestic market with socially significant food products.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave Saparkhan Omarov a number of instructions aimed at increasing the export of processed products, increasing labor productivity in agriculture, opening new sales markets for domestic farmers and strengthening control in the field of veterinary.













