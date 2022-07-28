Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with his Georgian counterpart Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the margins of his official visit to the country, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation, expanding mutual investment and business contacts, development of tourist potential of the two countries, launching new flights as well as interaction in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Prime Minister Smailov noted that thanks to concerted efforts Kazakhstan and Georgia currently demonstrate a record level of two-way trade which, in his words, spiked from $31.7 million to $147.7 million or 4.7-fold compared to the last year’s analogous period.

He expressed confidence that a roadmap on mutual trade turnover between Tbilisi and Nur-Sultan for 2023-2026 will spur its growth.

For his part, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized that Kazakhstan and Georgia can potentially expand cooperation in many avenues, including food security and cargo transportation.

The Georgian Prime Minister said Kazakhstan and his country enjoy positive dynamics in trade, investment and business cooperation. "There are many examples of successful cooperation within the framework of joint projects. However, there is room for growth and it is high time to explore new opportunities and mutually profitable areas for cooperation," he added.

The sides continued by pointing out the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) for the two nations. To increase the route’s competitiveness, it was suggested lifting the limitations in infrastructure on railway sections and sea ports and reconsider current tariffs.

Utmost attention was paid to the development of tourism potential between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Following results of the meeting, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents.