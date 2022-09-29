Система Orphus

AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan

28.09.2022, 15:57 9311
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of G42 Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
The meeting focused on the greater cooperation in the field of information technologies and digital security.
 
Tokayev was informed about the plans of G42 to realize joint projects in the spheres of artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and cloud infrastructure.
 
The Kazakh head of state pointed out that the development of human capital in the field of artificial intelligence and IT is of strategic significance. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists

28.09.2022, 16:13 9091
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan signed a memo of understanding within the International Digital Forum in Astana.
 
It aims at creating conditions for multilateral scientific research and academic partnership, introducing digital innovations in the sphere of education, to bridge the digital divide and create Kazakhstani ecosystem of talents in the sphere of information communication technologies to contribute to development of digital literacy and skills.
 
The signatories will exchange research findings and practical information and skills, to create conditions for training highly skilled young specialists. The students will have an opportunity to train and get certified in the sphere of ICT, participate in special educational contests and get assistance in employment. Teachers will also take part in the educational process and get an opportunity to participate in professional development programs organized by Huawei.
 
The Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan entered Kazakhstan 20 years ago, 14 ICT academies were opened countrywide. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

28.09.2022, 14:50 9336
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the the annual Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum in Astana.
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, heads of governmental and business structures, Kazakhstani and international experts are attending the event, the Akorda press service reported.
 
The President familiarized himself with the activity of Astana IT ecosystem, the implementation of Google for Startups joint program and Alem Programming School and Qazaqstan Halkyna Fund projects.
 
After then, the Head of State familiarized himself with the projects at the Startup Alley. Some of them have already entered both domestic and foreign markets, like Farel – an aviation software for regional airline companies, Arbuz internet store, Zypl.ai AI Factory, UvU ridesharing service, Parqour smart parking service, FIBO Cloud service, and Intebix crypto exchange.
 
Uzbekistan’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank and Minister of IT and Communications Development Sherzod Shermatov shared their country’s plans of cooperation of Kazakh-Uzbek technological parks.
 
The Head of State was informed about the results of attraction of international IT companies, like Blockchain, Playrix, EPAM, inDriver to Kazakhstan and digitalization of civil services. In particular, the point at issue was such digital solutions as Astana City’s Geoanalytical Platform, E-Gov Health, Social Wallet and Digital Family Map, Vet Mobile, E-Salyq Business, and KazNedra single platform of subsurface users.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics

28.09.2022, 14:07 9441
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev and Corporate President of Samsung Electronics Ying Yong Ri had an exchange of views on the possible training of IT specialists, conducting joint research as well as cooperation in the scientific area within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President

28.09.2022, 12:49 9541
At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan created the best conditions in the region for the development of IT.
 

It seems fair to say today that Kazakhstan has created very good condition, supposedly, the best conditions in the region for the development of information technologies," the President said.

 
He noted that it concerns both the regulatory base and special platforms boasting unique regimes, instruments for the development of IT business.
 

Kazakhstan created the international tech park of IT startups Astana Hub with a special tax and visa-free regime. It has over 900 resident companies which work in the domestic and foreign markets. Besides, the IT cluster opened in Almaty at the ground of the special economic zone The park of innovative technologies," the Head of State said. 

 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev

28.09.2022, 12:36 9631
Addressing the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan targets to become a leading player in sphere of new technologies, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan intends to become a leading player in the sphere of new technologies, cryptoecosystem, regulated and transparent digital mining," the Head of State said.

 
The President added that the Astana International Financial Centre platform launched cryptocurrency conversions as part of the special pilot project. "For these reasons Kazakhstan inserted quite innovative amendments to the national legislation and regulatory environment and we are ready to move further. If this financial institution proves its further relevance and security, it will undoubtedly, gain full legal recognition," the President said. 
 
Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President

28.09.2022, 12:09 9721
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum, Kazinform reports.
 

The theme of the forum is Central Eurasia as a new tech platform subtly reflects prospects for the development of our region. Having great human intellectual and scientific potential Kazakhstan acts as an attractive space for the development of innovations, digital production and creative activities," the Head of State said.

 
According to the President, Kazakhstan sets a task to become on the largest digital hubs in Eurasia.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that digital transformation is a core driver of competitive ability not only of some companies but also of entire countries and regions. "As experts predict up to 70& of products and services will be premised on digital platform models in 10 years to come. In this context Kazakhstan sets a strategic task to be one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia," the Head of State said. 
 
Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in int’l arena –President

27.09.2022, 19:06 20321
Images | akorda.kz
Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in the international arena, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while meeting residents of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.
 
He pointed out that the country stands up for the rule of international law and the UN charter. The Kazakh President said that strengthening of justice principles in international relations, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are of high importance.
 

Our foreign policy will still be balanced, multi-directional, and constructive. Kazakhstan will make every effort to further develop allied ties with Russia, eternal strategic partnership with China, strategic partnership with the USA, all-round cooperation with brotherly Central Asian countries, namely Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Turkiye, and develop mutually beneficial ties with all willing States weather in Asia, the Middle East, or Europe," said Tokayev.

 
He expressed confidence that such a foreign policy is in line with the interests of Kazakhstanis. 
 
Tokayev gets familiarized with activity of int’l airport in Turkestan region

27.09.2022, 15:16 14141
Images | t.me/bort_01
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the international airport in the city of Turkestan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Hussein Arslan, Chairman of the Board of YDA Group, familiarized the Kazakh President on the current state of Turkestan region’s airport as well as shared plans for the period ahead.
 
Earlier it was reported that Tokayev arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit. The President toured the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and met with the public. He also took part in the eco-activists’ campaign as well as discussed the prospects for the region’s development with governor Darkhan Satybaldy. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
