AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council
Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States
Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights
President arrives in Atyrau region for working visit
Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document
The document is called to create conditions for establishing financial and technological cooperation of Kazakhstan with the industrial alliances of the EC. In general, Kazakhstan is an attractive country for European business, for its diversified energy sources and high transit and transport potential," Alikhan Smailov said.
We are basically opening a new chapter in our already deep relationship. The European Union and Kazakhstan have developed strong economic ties over the years. Together, we will work to better integrate our strategic value chains related to raw materials, to batteries and to renewable hydrogen," she said.
We know for example how important batteries are to electrify our economy, for example for electric vehicles or the storage of renewable energy, so there is a great demand for that," Ursula von der Leyen said and added that the memorandum of mutual understanding aims at development of long-term partnership relations.
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November," Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant
Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh
