AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council

On 21st October, the representatives of the AIFC Authority headed by Mr Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority had a series of working meetings with the representatives of the UK Ministry of Justice and the UK Bar Council.

The Ministry of Justice expressed its willingness to support the AIFC initiatives on the development of legal services, educational programs, and promotional activity at the AIFC Law Academy platform, the AIFC’s official website reads.

In turn, the Bar Council expressed interest in dispute resolution practices at the AIFC and opportunities for lawyers in light of the new regulatory regime for the legal profession in the AIFC.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

