Aizat Moldagasimova fired from new post

Aizat Moldagasimova was fired from the post of director of the Scientific Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Health Ministry’s press service.





It is reported that the order of dismissal was signed on September 14 - Aizat Moldagasimova did not pass the probationary period.





The department noted that Aizat Moldagasimova was accepted to the new position on June 3, but from July 1 to mid-September she was on sick leave.





The employment contract with her was terminated due to the negative result of work during the probationary period," the Ministry of Health said.





Earlier Aizat Moldagasimova held the position of the chief sanitary doctor of Almaty. It was during this period that a scandal broke out around the woman. On March 10, she was on a an air flight to Kazakhstan from abroad, and one of the passengers on this flight contracted an infection. However, after arriving in the country, she was not isolated, like everyone else, in a quarantine hospital. Instead, Moldagasimova went to work, thereby putting the health of those around her at risk.





Another scandal is related to the massive infection of doctors at the Central City Clinical Hospital.

