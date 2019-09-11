Alexander Lukashenko to visit Kazakhstan in October 2019

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Vladimir Makei upon completion of his diplomatic mission in Minsk.

During the meeting, the Belarusian FM thanked the Kazakh Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Belarusian relations and his merits in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. He noted that the official visit of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus in November 2017 was of key importance for determining the priority areas in the bilateral cooperation.

The visit promoted the expansion of the trade-economic and humanitarian ties," Vladimir Makei said. He also emphasized the contribution of Yermukhamet Yertysbayev to the development of cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries and holding the Days of Kazakhstan in Belarus.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the Belarusian side for the continued support and assistance to the Embassy in development of the bilateral collaboration. He also assured that the paces of the work which had always been based on good intentions and mutually beneficial interests would be preserved. Yermukhamet Yertysbayev positively assessed the dynamics of mutual trade in 2019.

Special attention was given to the schedule of the upcoming bilateral activities, namely the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan in October 2019. The program of the visit includes a ceremony of unveiling a new building of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan and a business forum with the participation of Kazakh and Belarusian companies.

The sides agreed to continue developing the dynamic cooperation for the benefit of the Belarusian and the Kazakh nations.

