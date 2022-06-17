Система Orphus

Alikhan Smailov meets with CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yuksel Yildirim

16.06.2022, 21:26 4231
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Robert Yuksel Yildirim, the CEO and President of the Group of Companies Yildirim Holding, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
Robert Yuksel Yildirim briefed the head of the Kazakh Government on the current activity of the company in the country and prospects for the implementation of new projects. 
 
According to him, Yildirim Holding has invested over $500 million in the Kazakh economy since 2013. 
 
Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov noted that the Kazakh government welcomes the company's plan to expand investments in the country taking into account that it is among the top 3 Turkish investors in Kazakhstan.
 
 The Yildirim Holding CEO thanked Kazakh partners for the support provided to implement projects and highlighted the readiness of the company to expand its cooperation with the country.
 
Kazakh PM, UN Under-Secretary- General meet in Almaty

16.06.2022, 13:50 6341
Images | Akorda
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Usha Rao-Monari in Almaty, Kazinform cites the prime minister’s press service. 
 
During the talks the sides discussed a wide range of issues linked to bilateral cooperation within the framework of the UNDP’s activity in Kazakhstan. 
 
At the onset of the meeting Prime Minister Smailov reminded that Kazakhstan had been admitted as a member of the United Nations on March 2, 1992 soon after gaining its independence. 
 

We felt the all-round support of the United Nations ever since," said Smailov, adding that participation in the UN global policy and programs is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. 

 
According to him, the UNDP’s activity in Kazakhstan is primarily focused on environmental protection, including environmental projects in Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions as well as six designated conservation areas with a total area of over 2 million ha. 
 
The Kazakh Prime Minister went on to point out that Kazakhstan fully supports the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025 embracing the areas of top priority for Kazakhstan.
 
 In his words, the program is relevant in light of the ongoing sweeping political and economic reforms proposed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of a New Kazakhstan (Jana Qazaqstan) concept. 
 
For her part, Usha Rao-Monari reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to further support Kazakhstan’s sustainable development.
 
 In conclusion, the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UNDP signed the Protocol of Intentions as part of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025 which will facilitate further expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNDP.
 
 Usha Rao-Monari traveled to Almaty to take part in the Second Regional Sustainable Development Goals Summit held in the city on Thursday.
 
President addresses New Kazakhstan reforms, January unrest, relations with Russia in new TV interview

16.06.2022, 11:05 4416
Images | Frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a wide-ranging interview to the Russia 24 TV channel, in which he covered the most challenging and sensitive issues of Kazakhstan’s current affairs and its international relations. 
 
The topics included the prospects for further political and economic reforms in the country, the status of the Russian and Kazakh languages, economic relations between Kazakhstan and the West, including in the context of economic sanctions against Russia, the relations with the country’s northern neighbor and the future of institutions such as the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union. Below are some of the most relevant quotes from the interview. 
 
Political reforms. President Tokayev noted that the formula that had been applied for many years in Kazakhstan, "economy first, politics second" has exhausted itself. Kazakhstan is in the midst of a major political transformation, having held a referendum on the large-scale reform of the Constitution. "We need to continue with political transformation, because we had to unleash the civil activity of people and it was a very big demand from the society," the President believes. 
 
The country has begun the transition to a "civilized presidential system" on the principle of "a strong President, influential Parliament, and accountable Government." According to Tokayev, "Kazakhstan must completely abandon an "oligopoly," the oligarchic system, whether in the economy or in politics. We must move away from favouritism in the distribution of the so-called "juicy pieces" in the economy. There should be social justice in the country – "social lifts" should start working," he stresses. 
 
Return of the assets illegally siphoned away from Kazakhstan. According to the President, the state has established an interdepartmental commission on the return of assets illegally siphoned away abroad. "Colossal assets were siphoned away abroad contrary to the law and should be returned to the people of Kazakhstan. I understand this cannot be done within a day or two. It may take years, but this work should be done," Tokayev said. At the same time, he believes "everything that has been done legally, and, moreover, if large and medium-sized companies are working in full compliance with our legislation, of course, no expropriation whatsoever should be allowed to happen."
 
 Oil industry. According to the President, in the early 1990s Kazakhstan was a "terra incognita" for foreign investors: "The first to come to our market were the Americans, the Chevron company. The company privatized together with the state the largest oil field in the west of our country. Oilers call it a "diamond in Kazakhstan’s crown". One should note the Americans work quite successfully. The terms of that contract were signed according to the understanding of investment agreements of that time. Now changing the rules of the game, of course, would be absolutely unnatural. Maybe even absurd from the point of view of the long-term interests of our country. At the same time, a [certain] correction should certainly take place, and that is what we are now carefully dealing with." 
 
January unrest. President Tokayev pointed out that the tragic events in January "were an attempted coup d’йtat, an attack on the state system of Kazakhstan, as well as an attempt to remove the head of state from his position; the entire situation was being masterminded by experienced professionals." According to him, "during these tragic events, about 3,000 firearms were stolen" and "an interagency investigation team is now working hard to uncover all the details of this coup attempt." Some "comrades" had advised him "to get on a helicopter or a plane and leave Kazakhstan," but he "was by no means planning to do so." "I believed that I should stay [in my workplace in the capital] till the end," Tokayev stressed. 
 
Pointing out "the events that took place in Almaty should not be simplified," the President believes it is wrong "to turn into national heroes those who were engaged in murder, robbery and actually challenged the foundations of our state." At the same time, he said, in many cases the state demonstrates mercy and releases the detainees. "Currently, only 26 people have received sentences with actual imprisonment. [Investigation into] all other cases are in progress. The scale of the tragedy is large and, of course, it is quite difficult to deal with it all in a short time." 
 
The President stressed the accusations of using unlawful methods of investigation of those events by the law enforcement agencies should be subject to a fair scrutiny, adding that "those police officers who broke our law and used brutal means during the investigation of those tragic days have been held criminally responsible."
 
 Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization. According to Tokayev, all talks that Kazakhstan allegedly "grew cold" and is going to leave the EEU and the CSTO are unfounded. "In Russia, some twist the whole situation, saying that Russia allegedly "saved" Kazakhstan, and now Kazakhstan should always "serve and bow at the feet" of Russia. I believe that this is completely unjustified reasoning, far from reality," said the President referring to the CSTO deployment of a 2,000 strong contingent in early January. "We agreed from the very beginning that the [CSTO] force would not engage in combat actions. Not a single shot was fired by the limited CSTO contingent, and they have been here for no more than ten days. It was a demonstration of our unity in that very difficult situation," Tokayev said.
 
 Western sanctions against Russia. President Tokayev emphasized "sanctions are sanctions" indeed and Kazakhstan does not intend to violate them. "We are receiving notifications with regard to the fact that in case of violation of sanctions, the so-called "secondary sanctions" by the West against our economy would follow. That is, there is a very complicated, delicate work, which I would call the passing "between Scylla and Charybdis," said the President of Kazakhstan. 
 
Status of the Russian language. Answering the question about the status of the Russian language in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev stressed it had not undergone any deterioration. There is an increasing demand for education in the Kazakh language in the country, however. "We have the longest border in the world [with Russia]. We are, as they say, "God-given neighbours," and Kazakhs need to know the Russian language well, but also speak their own language," concluded the President.

Source: Kazinform
 
Foreign Minister awards II degree Dostyk Order to Ambassador of Kuwait

16.06.2022, 08:35 4326
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Tarek Al-Faraj on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. 
 
Tileuberdi expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador of Kuwait for his efforts aimed at developing the partnership between the two countries. The fruitful activity of the Ambassador as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kazakhstan was noted with satisfaction, Kazinform learned from the MFA press service. 
 
The parties pointed out a high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation achieved over the past few years.
 
 During the meeting, on behalf of the Head of State, Ambassador of Kuwait Tareq Al-Faraj was awarded the II degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship) for his great contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan to stand by its economic agreements with Russia - Tokayev

15.06.2022, 16:30 11821
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan will stand by its economic agreements with Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

All agreements on economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will remain in force. We are to continue cooperating. Kazakhstan by no means rejects its alliance commitments," said Tokayev in an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov.

 
According to the Kazakh President, that would be inappropriate and unjustifiable in the long run.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Chile

15.06.2022, 15:00 11731
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina and Chile Bolat Nussupov presented his credentials to the President of Chile Gabriel Boric at the La Moneda Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
At the ceremony, Nussupov conveyed to Boric the greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
During a separate audience, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and stated the existence of a stable political dialogue between the two states, a significant potential for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction on multilateral platforms. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan acquainted the leadership of Chile with the results of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan, as well as the main directions of constitutional reforms.
 
In turn, Gabriel Boric, thanking for the warm congratulatory message, conveyed his sincere wishes for further success to the President Tokayev in the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms for the benefit of the Kazakh people. The President of Chile expressed his country's readiness for active cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

15.06.2022, 13:35 11611
Images | Akorda
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Vietnam – Pham Thai Nhu Mai, Portugal – Maria de Fatima Velez de Andrade Mendes, Armenia – Armen Ghevondyan, Chile – Eduardo Raul Escobar Marin, New Zealand – Sarah Maree Walsh.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
Addressing the Ambassador of Vietnam, the President noted that the close interaction with Vietnam is an integral part of Kazakhstan’s Asian-Pacific and ASEAN policy.
 

Kazakhstan is ever more committed to enhancing political dialogue, as well as trade and investment engagement with Vietnam poised to be among the world’s most dynamic markets by 2030. I look forward that the state visit of the Vietnamese President to Kazakhstan will help us chart a long-term comprehensive partnership roadmap. We hope that the visit will be held in conjunction with his participation in the upcoming CICA Summit in the Kazakh capital," the Head of State said.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he regards Portugal as a trusted partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union.
 

I observe significant potential for collaboration in the spheres of transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, renewables, new technologies, culture and tourism. A solid progress along these lines will lay a good groundwork for the official visit by the Portuguese President to Kazakhstan," he believes.

 
The Leader of Kazakhstan stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with Armenia, one of its key partners in the CIS area.
 

Our bilateral engagement is based on deep historical ties. I hope that sustainable peace and prosperity in the strategically important South Caucasus will boost our all-round bilateral and multilateral cooperation even further," President Tokayev said.

 
The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the state of development of bilateral cooperation with Chile, noting the prospects for bringing them to a new level.
 

In this regard, we highly welcome the sustained interest of the Chilean copper giant "CODELCO" in establishing strategic partnership with the Kazakh partners," he said.

 
Describing the bilateral relations with New Zealand, President Tokayev noted that they are founded on mutual trust and unwavering friendship.
 

Kazakhstan intends to work together with your Government in exploring how we can expand mutual trade and investment in order to strengthen our supply chains and economic resilience," the President said.

 
In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the diplomats success and conveyed warmest greetings to the leaders of their countries.
 
All parties to Astana Process on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan – Kazakh MFA

15.06.2022, 12:55 11551
Images | aa.com.tr
All parties to the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov confirms, Kazinform reports.
 
According to Smadiyarov, all delegations of the Astana Process on Syria have arrived in the Kazakh capital. "Talks in bilateral and trilateral formats have started earlier this morning," Smadiyarov noted.
 
The situation on the ground in Syria, including humanitarian and socioeconomic situation, the prospects of resumption of work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, the release of hostages and the search for missing persons, creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees will be on the agenda of the meeting.
 
The joint communique following the results of the talks will be revealed at a plenary session tomorrow. A press briefing for all accredited mass media is set to take place afterwards, Smadiyarov added.
 
Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen bilateral cooperation

15.06.2022, 08:10 9356
Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov made a two-day working visit to Dublin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
The Kazakh diplomat met with Frances Fitzgerald, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chair of the largest political group in the European Parliament – the European People’s Party; Joe Hackett, Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland; Sonja Hyland, Political Director of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the Department.
 
The talks focused on discussing the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, parliamentary agenda, and the political transformation of the New Kazakhstan. During the meetings with Irish partners, Ambassador Idrissov spoke in detail about the outcome of the referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution. He stressed the country’s commitment to its international obligations, the dynamics of the political and economic course aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and unity of the Kazakh people. The sides particularly emphasised the prospects of expanding the legal framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ireland, including through the conclusion of new agreements aimed at facilitating business interaction and mutual protection of investments.
 
Ambassador Idrissov also put forward initiatives to develop direct interregional cooperation, including at the level of chambers of commerce and business associations, as well as cooperation in digital technologies, IT start-ups, agronomic science, genomics, and the creation of joint high-tech enterprises in Kazakhstan with the view of the potential exporting of products to foreign markets.
 
At a meeting with officials representing the non-proliferation and disarmament sector of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan’s activity on this track was highlighted. The Irish side was invited to host a joint event in Dublin dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
 
Concluding the meetings, the parties expressed readiness to continue a fruitful dialogue with the aim to further expand the spheres of interaction between Kazakhstan and Ireland.

Source: Kazinform
 
