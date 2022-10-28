Система Orphus

All CIS member states to monitor Kazakhstan’s presidential elections

27.10.2022, 15:35 5166
Deputy head of the executive committee of CIS member states Ilkhom Nematov said that the CIS observation mission proceeded to monitoring the election campaign. This year representatives of all CIS member states will observe the elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
He said that the mission headquarters opened today to settle organizational issues. It will distribute short-term and long-term observers in the regions to asses the country’s election laws. Chairman of the CIS executive committee Sergei Lebedev will head the mission that will include representatives of all CIS member states, CIS IPA, PA of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, diplomats, accredited in Astana, and CIS executive committee.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees

27.10.2022, 17:42 4996
Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Kazakh Senate Deputies Ali Bektayev and Talgat Mussabayev partook in the meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committees, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.
 
The meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on agrarian policy, natural resources, and ecology focused on the issues regarding the environmental security, specially protected natural areas, and waste of production and consumption.
 
Aspects of expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the CIS were debated at the meeting on political issues and international cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents hold meeting

27.10.2022, 16:42 5076
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents hold meeting
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the European Council President, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Greeting the Kyrgyz President, Tokayev expressed him gratitude for the visit to join the major international event.
 

Your visit is of special significance. Our bilateral meeting will facilitate the further promotion of relations between our countries. Our countries have no disagreements. I’m sure that we could multiply our achievements and our partnership will continue to develop dynamically through joint efforts," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
For his part, Japarov thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the invitation to visit the Kazakh capital.
 

I’m glad to take part in the first meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the European Union in Astana. We highly appreciate the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations. Taking an opportunity, I congratulate You on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," said the Kyrgyz President.

 
The two leaders commended the practical results of joint work of the two countries’ governments in the trade area. It was noted that the trade turnover rose 17.7% compared to last year’s figure. Thus, the task to increase the bilateral trade to $2bn is being implemented steadily.
 
During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz interactions in transport and logistics and cultural and humanitarian areas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election

27.10.2022, 14:33 5266
23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election
Images | Depositphotos
23 observes from the CIS states have already been accredited for observation of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Ilhomjon Nematov said it at a briefing held at the Central Election Commission office in Astana today.
 

Our work is based on openness, democratism, and neutrality, without interference into the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, with the observance of basic norms and principles of international law. This will be the 15th observation mission of the CIS in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the observation process will be unbiased. We will create a coordination council which will involve heads of all groups of observers. The final document will be released on November 21 after the voting. Our statement will be based exceptionally on the results of observation of long-term and short-term observers," said Ilhom Nematov.

 
As the speaker noted , 23 out of 100 CIS observers had already been accredited.
 
The CIS Observer Mission includes the representatives of all CIS states, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Inter-State Union of Russia and Belarus, the diplomats accredited in Astana and employees of the CIS Executive Committee.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President and President of European Council made joint press statement

27.10.2022, 14:30 5351
Images | akorda.kz
The Akorda press service published the joint press statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Kazinform reports.
 
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, the President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel met in Astana on October 27, 2022.
 
During the talks, held in an open, friendly and constructive atmosphere, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Charles Michel confirmed the high level and dynamic development of relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union over the past 30 years. They agreed to further strengthen, deepen and expand the Kazakh-EU multifaceted cooperation in the years ahead.
 
The parties reiterated their firm commitment to the UN Charter, international law and the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The Presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, as well as resolving disputes through diplomatic means.
 
The two leaders agreed on further and full implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU, the EU Strategy on Central Asia, as well as the new EU initiatives for Central Asia on connectivity and other sectors.
 
Both Presidents welcomed the dynamic political, trade and economic cooperation over the last 30 years. They were pleased to note that the European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. In this regard, the Presidents stressed the importance of tapping the existing potential in the areas of green economy, energy efficiency, digitalization, and connectivity between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
 
The meeting also touched upon cooperation in the field of critical raw materials (CRMs), especially rare earth metals. The parties confirmed their willingness to develop a strategic partnership in the field of CRMs and welcomed the upcoming signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains. In this vein, they also stressed the importance of consistent improvement of the business climate and ensuring conducive environment for further attracting EU investments into Kazakhstan.
 
Special attention was paid to the issue of avoiding unintended negative impact on Kazakhstan’s economy of the European Union’s sanctions. President Michel reiterated that EU sanctions were not directed against third countries and highlighted the importance of international sanctions being neither evaded nor circumvented. Both sides also discussed the relocation of European manufacturing companies, the products of which are not subject to sanctions, to Kazakhstan.
 
Given the current geopolitical situation, President Tokayev and President Michel noted the importance of expanding existing and developing new international transport corridors between Europe and Central Asia to facilitate global production and supply chains. They also discussed the opportunities offered by the
 
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and options for developing it further, and the role of other transport connections in the region.
 
The two Presidents noted that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges to which Kazakhstan and the EU need to adapt their economic activities. The problem of global warming requires urgent and effective action by the global community. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening expert, technological and technical cooperation to adapt their economies with low-carbon development. They also touched upon the need for further support for regional cooperation in the area of water management.
 
The two leaders welcomed the constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the European Union in the field of human rights and the rule of law. Kazakhstan reiterated its commitments in these areas. The President of the European Council welcomed Kazakhstan's significant reform agenda in order to advance its political modernization and its vision of a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, as well as its commitment to a full and transparent investigation of the January events.
 
President Tokayev and President Michel exchanged views on regional and international agenda, including Afghanistan. The parties underlined the importance of strengthening regional dialogue in Central Asia, which is a key to prosperity, resilience and further sustainable development of the region.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project

27.10.2022, 13:23 5506
Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council in charge, got acquainted in Akorda with the project aimed at building a green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Svevind Group investor plans to build green hydrogen production in Mangistau region with a capacity to generate 2 mln tons a year. The project is about construction and exploitation of a desalting plant with a capacity of 255,000 cu m a day, 40 GW renewable energy sources (solar and wind farms) and production of electrolytic water splitting up to 20 GW for exports and domestic consumption.
 
The project is expected to create some 3,500 jobs for the period of construction and some 1,800 permanent jobs during phased commissioning of the facilities.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Akan Rakhmetullin presents credentials to UN Sec-Gen

27.10.2022, 12:40 5506
Images | gov.kz
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akan Rakhmetullin presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
 
At the meeting, the Secretary-General noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN on all challenging issues on the global agenda. Guterres emphasized the role of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner known for its leadership in global disarmament, promoting interreligious dialogue, implementing the SDGs and ensuring the interests of landlocked developing countries. He also welcomed the large-scale reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
In conclusion, the parties confirmed the importance of further enhancing the meaningful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets European Council President Charles Michel in Akorda

27.10.2022, 10:37 5571
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets European Council President Charles Michel in Akorda
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of the European Council Charles Michel in Akorda Palace.
 
The EC President arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


European Council President Charles Michel pays official visit to Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 20:07 11871
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kazakhstan where he was welcomed by Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of Government.
 
During the visit, bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest are expected to be held as well as a meeting between the Heads of the Central Asia countries and the European Council President is to take place.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read