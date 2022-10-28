This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
All CIS member states to monitor Kazakhstan’s presidential elections
Kazakh Senate deputies attend meetings of CIS IPA Standing Committees
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents hold meeting
Your visit is of special significance. Our bilateral meeting will facilitate the further promotion of relations between our countries. Our countries have no disagreements. I’m sure that we could multiply our achievements and our partnership will continue to develop dynamically through joint efforts," said the Kazakh Head of State.
I’m glad to take part in the first meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the European Union in Astana. We highly appreciate the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations. Taking an opportunity, I congratulate You on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," said the Kyrgyz President.
23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election
Our work is based on openness, democratism, and neutrality, without interference into the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, with the observance of basic norms and principles of international law. This will be the 15th observation mission of the CIS in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the observation process will be unbiased. We will create a coordination council which will involve heads of all groups of observers. The final document will be released on November 21 after the voting. Our statement will be based exceptionally on the results of observation of long-term and short-term observers," said Ilhom Nematov.
Kazakh President and President of European Council made joint press statement
Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project
Akan Rakhmetullin presents credentials to UN Sec-Gen
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets European Council President Charles Michel in Akorda
European Council President Charles Michel pays official visit to Kazakhstan
