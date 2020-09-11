Almaty Mayor reports to President on preparations for potential second COVID-19 wave

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the epidemiological situation in Almaty and preparations for a potential second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, measures taken to provide employment and render assistance to socially vulnerable within the Employment Roadmap program.

The President highlighted importance of full and unfailing implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address. The Head of State stressed the need to implement social projects and support small and medium businesses.





