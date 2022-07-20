Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to German Federal President

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov visited the Calgary (Alberta) to meet with the members of the Government of Alberta and the business community, while participating the largest event in the province – Calgary Stampede, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development of Alberta, joint projects with Alberta companies aimed at increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, in particular, in the field of cattle breeding and further prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed. It was noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Alberta, due to the similarity of climatic conditions, has natural advantages. An agreement was reached on the active involvement of the Department to the Agriculture Working Group between the two countries.

Issues of development of trade and economic relations and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and Alberta in the fields of energy, agriculture, innovation and education were discussed with Doug Schweizer, Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation. Joint plans have been outlined for the exchange of official and business delegations at the provincial and regional levels of Kazakhstan, as well as participation in the working groups of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council.

With the support of the Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce (CECC) and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Alberta – President of "Condor Energies" Don Streu, it was organized a briefing for companies operating in Kazakhstan and interested in business development in our country. The event was attended by 20 representatives of companies from the energy, transport, construction and manufacturing sectors. The participants were presented with opportunities for business development in Kazakhstan, Government measures to support foreign investors, the current state of the country's economic development, as well as ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment.