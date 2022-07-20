Система Orphus

Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to German Federal President

19.07.2022, 21:53 1476
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov has presented his Letter of Credence to the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.
 
 Following the official ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat informed the German leader about Kazakhstan’s current domestic and foreign policy agenda, including socio-economic reforms and fundamental political transformations launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was paid to expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.
 
 In light of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany this year, Ambassador Onzhanov and Federal President Steinmeier took stock of historic milestones and agreed to continue political dialogue, active economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. At the conclusion of the talks, the German Head of State conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.
 
Outgoing Ambassador of Slovakia bids farewell at Kazakh MFA

19.07.2022, 17:45 1411
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Milan Kollar on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
Tileuberdi thanked the Ambassador for his work in this post and noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. He noted the constructive and regular nature of the political dialogue between the two countries, and also expressed Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
 In recognition of his merits in the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, Kollar was awarded the departmental anniversary medal "30th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
 
 In turn, the Ambassador of Slovakia expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for the constant support during his diplomatic mission in our country.
 
Kazakhstan firmly committed to expanding and strengthening economic coop with EU – PM

19.07.2022, 17:20 1331
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smialov held a meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Dialogue Platform, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
Opening the event, Prime Minister Smailov noted that EU has been one of the main political, trade and economic, investment partners of Kazakhstan for many years. 
 
Kazakhstan-EU trade turnover stood at $20.1bn, 51.2% more than in 2021, in six months of this year. 
 
Gross inflow of foreign investment rose 54% to reach $6.8bn in Q1 of 2022. At the same time, capital in mining was up 35.7% and hit $3.5bn. 
 

The EU takes an interest in Kazakhstan’s mining industry. Indeed, the potential of cooperation in the sector is huge. In this regard, we call on EU geological surveys for joint partnership in digitization, development of geological science, and creation of the infrastructure," said Smailov.

 
 The Kazakh Premier pointed out that as part of the automation process the single platform Kaznedra is under development by joining and integrating all the existing info-systems in the subsoil use area. The platform will facilitate provision of comprehensive service support to investors in a single window regime. 
 
The Kazakh government head highlighted that Kazakhstan interests in advanced methods of geophysical research along with traditional geological exploration works. 
 

Using this opportunity, I’d like to confirm the firm commitment of Kazakhstan to expand and strengthen our economic cooperation will the European Union countries once again," said Smailov. 

 
The meeting focused on development of mineral resources, usage of new technology, digitization of geological data, investment attraction, industrial waste recycling, and environmental protection.
 
Kazakhstan’s air defense forces use Israeli and Chinese-designed drones

19.07.2022, 13:25 4311
Kazakhstan’s air defense forces are set to use Turkish-designed drones, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
A batch of Turkish-designed ANKA attack drones will be delivered to the country this year, a source at Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry told Kazinform.
 
 It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan’s air defense forces already use the unmanned aerial vehicle systems manufactured in Israel and China. For instance, Israeli-made Skylark-1 and Chinese-designed Wing Loong. 
 
The ministry was unable to comment on the exact number of drones due to the confidential nature of information. 
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Turkiye had agreed to manufacture Turkish-designed drones as well as to step up cooperation in military personnel training and military science.
 
Opportunities of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Province of Alberta discussed in Canada

18.07.2022, 17:54 4761
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov visited the Calgary (Alberta) to meet with the members of the Government of Alberta and the business community, while participating the largest event in the province – Calgary Stampede, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
During the meeting with Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development of Alberta, joint projects with Alberta companies aimed at increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, in particular, in the field of cattle breeding and further prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed. It was noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Alberta, due to the similarity of climatic conditions, has natural advantages. An agreement was reached on the active involvement of the Department to the Agriculture Working Group between the two countries.
 
 Issues of development of trade and economic relations and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and Alberta in the fields of energy, agriculture, innovation and education were discussed with Doug Schweizer, Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation. Joint plans have been outlined for the exchange of official and business delegations at the provincial and regional levels of Kazakhstan, as well as participation in the working groups of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council.
 
 With the support of the Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce (CECC) and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Alberta – President of "Condor Energies" Don Streu, it was organized a briefing for companies operating in Kazakhstan and interested in business development in our country. The event was attended by 20 representatives of companies from the energy, transport, construction and manufacturing sectors. The participants were presented with opportunities for business development in Kazakhstan, Government measures to support foreign investors, the current state of the country's economic development, as well as ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment.
 
President Tokayev to attend 4th Consultative Meeting of CA Leaders in Cholpon-Ata

18.07.2022, 12:05 4546
On July 20-21, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asia Heads of State, Akorda press service informed via Telegram. 
 
The meeting will focus on the issues of strengthening the interaction of the Central Asian countries in a joint response to the challenges and threats to regional security. 
 
The presidents will also discuss the prospects of broadening cooperation to ensure sustainable economic growth of the region’s countries. Another issue on the agenda will be further strengthening the cultural-humanitarian cooperation of the Central Asian countries. The presidents of the Central Asian countries will also sign a number of documents aimed at strengthening friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation among the region’s countries.

Source: Kazinform
 
Tokayev holds online meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

15.07.2022, 09:12 25031
Via videoconference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The meeting focused on the current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. T
 
okayev confirmed interest in developing multifaceted interaction with the EU - one of the key partners of Kazakhstan - and its readiness to give a new impetus to the bilateral strategic cooperation. 
 
The President briefed the EU Special Representative on the constitutional referendum held in the country and the reforms for building a New and Fair Kazakhstan. 
 
In her turn, Terhi Hakala congratulated the Kazakh President on the successful holding of the referendum and highlighted the commitment of the EU to long-term cooperation and interaction with Kazakhstan - the leading partner of Brussels in Central Asia. 
 
She also said that the EU fully supports the program of reforms of the Head of State and commends the multifaceted and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan. 
 
The EU showed great interest in strengthening transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan. 
 
Also, a thorough exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place.
 
President calls to create conditions for relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan

14.07.2022, 13:00 30381
The Government should create favorable conditions for the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the Cabinet’s extended session today, Kazinform reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that one in two of almost 1,400 companies had left the Russian market. "For this reason, the Government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan," he said. 
 
The President reminded the Cabinet members that he had already commissioned them to compile a pool of investment projects for the processing industry and work out the project with promising investors.
 
 "This work is still being done at the level of conferences and meetings. So far there are no specific results and no new projects," he noted. 
 

The projects are implemented in regions, at the local level, and local akims (governors) will bear responsibility for the final result," the President stressed.

 
Kazakhstan's export of goods to Singapore reaches $782.5mln

13.07.2022, 21:52 31716
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the non-resident Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The sides reviewed relevant issues of bilateral political, trade, economic and cultural cooperation. The recent recovery of the dynamics of trade and investment was noted with satisfaction. Import of goods from Singapore to Kazakhstan during the period of January-May 2022 accounted for 14,3 million USD (+20,5%) and the Kazakh export to Singapore recorded a 782,5 million USD (+233,8%). Today, more than 100 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the participation of Singapore capital are registered in Kazakhstan. 
 
The First Deputy Minister expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in developing cooperation with Singapore in construction, transport and logistics, information and communication technologies, education, and finance areas. He also invited Singaporean companies to increase cooperation with the AIFC.
 
 The sides agreed to maintain political dialogue at high and the highest levels, inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as to intensify cooperation in trade and investment fields.
 
