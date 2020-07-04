Amended law on access to Internet in rural communities inked by Head of State

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of provision of access to the Internet in rural communities," the press service of Akorda reports.

